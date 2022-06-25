Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 152 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $463.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.04 and a 200-day moving average of $427.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

