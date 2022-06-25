Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 275 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

