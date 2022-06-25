Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 450 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.