Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 310.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

