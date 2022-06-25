Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Cigna were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.08 and its 200 day moving average is $242.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.