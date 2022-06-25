Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

