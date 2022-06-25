Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

