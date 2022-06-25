Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $135,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

