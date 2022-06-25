Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Newmont were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

