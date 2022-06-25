Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $161,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.