Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 49.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

