Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $216,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

