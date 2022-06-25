Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $378,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $46,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.7% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

