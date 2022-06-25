Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Tower were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

AMT opened at $261.65 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

