Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.