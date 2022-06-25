Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.