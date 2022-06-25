Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 130 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

