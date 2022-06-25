Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 887 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 278.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

