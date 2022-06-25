Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,273. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

