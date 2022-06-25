Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $140.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

