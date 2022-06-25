Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist Sells 23,333 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,795.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

