Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 5260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59.
Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)
