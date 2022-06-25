Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 5260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

