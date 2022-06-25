Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.