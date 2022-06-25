Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

