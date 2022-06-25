Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,595.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

