Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

