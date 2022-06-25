SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 31,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,191,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $586.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.38.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

