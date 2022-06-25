Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

