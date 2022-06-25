Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on July 29th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Saul Centers stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Saul Centers has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

