Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BFS opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Saul Centers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

