Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

