Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 252,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.