Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

