Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

