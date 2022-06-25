Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 88,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,556,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

