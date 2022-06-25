Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 7.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.15. 88,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,556,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.