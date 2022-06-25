Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,114,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 49.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $4,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

