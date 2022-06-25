Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $70,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,558.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,234.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $293.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

