Scout Investments Inc. Buys 104,817 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,817 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $39,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

