Scout Investments Inc. Buys 114,611 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,611 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $50,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $86.85 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $8,225,678. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

