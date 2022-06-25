Scout Investments Inc. Buys 60,188 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,614,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $293.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

