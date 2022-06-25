Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,019,705 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $92,502,000. Southwest Airlines comprises about 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

