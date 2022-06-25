Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,211 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of EastGroup Properties worth $53,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.56.

NYSE:EGP opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.31. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

