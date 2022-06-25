Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of Abiomed worth $61,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $255.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.53 and a 200-day moving average of $295.25.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.