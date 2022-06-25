Scout Investments Inc. Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 168,086 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Gartner worth $31,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $11,655,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $251.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.57.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

