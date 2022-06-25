Scout Investments Inc. Has $32.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,583 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of Exelixis worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

