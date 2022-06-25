Scout Investments Inc. Has $43.32 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $43,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

