Scout Investments Inc. Has $82.01 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 257.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of DXC Technology worth $82,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after buying an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,518,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 94,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.15 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

