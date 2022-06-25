Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $42.20 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 466,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,201,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of Comerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Comerica by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Comerica by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comerica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.