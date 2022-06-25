Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,055,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,099,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,264. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

